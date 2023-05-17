Maharashtra releases NEP guidelines for postgraduate courses

The guidelines have been prepared in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Nearly a month after declaring the new National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines for undergraduate courses, the Maharashtra Government has released the course credit structure for NEP-compliant postgraduate courses. All universities and autonomous colleges in Maharashtra have been instructed to adopt these guidelines within the next 10 days.

Starting academic year 2027-28, colleges offering postgraduate courses in Maharashtra will launch a one-year master’s degree for all students who have finished a four-year undergraduate course by academic year 2026-27.

The students who drop out after finishing three years of their bachelor’s degree can opt for the two-year master’s programme under NEP which will be launched in the academic year 2023-24 itself. Students will also be allowed the opportunity to exit their course after one finishing year. After doing so they will be awarded the one-year master’s diploma.

Read Also Mumbai colleges draft four-year syllabus ahead of NEP

A total of 4 credits will be assigned to on-the-job training and internships with another 4 credits for Research Methodology Component will be mandated in the initial semesters of the two-year course. Synchronised with the one-year master’s, the semesters III and IV of these courses will entail a research project worth 10 credits apart from other credits mandated by the course.

Following the pattern chalked out for undergraduate courses, each semester will offer a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 22 credits. While minimum credits are mandatory as per National Credit Framework, the universities will be permitted to evolve the mechanism for providing semester/level-wise credit attainment flexibility within the broad framework.

Unlike undergraduate courses, the PG curricular framework will not include a ‘minor’. Electives selected in the PG programme may be relevant to or supportive of the ‘major’ chosen by students.

Colleges with pre-existing master’s degree departments will be allowed to continue NEP-compliant postgraduate courses without undergoing any additional procedures. The colleges with approved PG programme and Ph.D. Research Centre in the same Major shall be automatically allowed to continue PG and Ph. D. Degree programme without undergoing any additional procedures.