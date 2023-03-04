Maharashtra releases held up RUSA grants to colleges, universities

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: After months of delay, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved releasing a batch of Rs. 52 crore grants to colleges and universities under the centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

The grants will go to various government-run and private aided higher education institutes across the state, including the University of Mumbai (MU) and 10 colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The colleges have been awaiting the RUSA funds to execute various infrastructure and educational projects on campus.

Launched in 2013, the RUSA under Education Ministry provides strategic funding to state higher education institutes. While 60% of funds for the scheme are provided by the central government, states contribute the remaining 40%. The money is given to institutes according to their performance and is meant for various purposes including infrastructure upgradation, enhancing education quality and providing equity.

According to an official from the State Project Directorate, RUSA, the funds are released to colleges in three phases. While the government colleges and universities in the state started to receive RUSA funds in 2016-17, the private institutes first got them in 2019-20. With the release of funds, some institutes will receive their second installment of approved grants, and others will get their third and final tranche of money.

"The money couldn't be released for two years during Covid-19 pandemic. In the current fiscal, there was a delay in releasing funds by the Centre," said the official.

Of Rs 52.47 crore now approved by the state, MU will get Rs 50 lakh for infrastructure development and another Rs 1.5 crore for its Academic Staff College. Autonomous colleges including Patkar-Varde College in Goregaon, Mithibai College in Vile Parle and St. Xavier's College will each get Rs 1.25 crore for quality enhancement, while other colleges will get Rs 50 lakh apiece for infrastructure improvement.

The colleges said that many of their planned projects couldn't be completed due to the delay in grants. "We have already utilised the previous funds allotted to us. The college Management provided us with some funds for exam reforms, repairs and scholarships but it is not sufficient. We still need money for activities such as student and teacher training," said Krutika Desai, Principal, Mithibai College.

Another principal at a city college said, "We had sought cost estimates for various projects at our college, which are no longer relevant. We will now have to issue fresh tenders and advertisements."