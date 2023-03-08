Maharashtra: Registration begins for MHT CET 2023; apply for BE, BPharm, agricultural courses

MH CET 2023 the registration will end on April 7. | i-Stock images

Mumbai: The registration for undergraduate programmes including bachelor of engineering, bachelor of pharmacy and agriculture has been started by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The MHT CET application for the BE, BPharm and agriculture programmes started today, March 8.

Application window is open till April 7. Applicants can submit their application forms at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Application Fee:

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 800

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates of Maharashtra will have to pay Rs 600.

Read Also INI CET 2023 registration begins for PG courses

As per the MH CET 2023 the registration will end on April 7, however candidates can register online with an additional late fee of Rs 500 between April 8 and 15, 2023.