Maharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark | Representational Image

Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and adjoining Thane over the next 48 hours, he said.

The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke. Thane collector Ashok Shingare, meanwhile, asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and also directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.

