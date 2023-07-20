 Maharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday

Maharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and adjoining Thane over the next 48 hours, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark | Representational Image

Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

 The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and adjoining Thane over the next 48 hours, he said.

 The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke. Thane collector Ashok Shingare, meanwhile, asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and also directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 141.10 MM Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Two Fire Calls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins at amruhp.ac.in

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins at amruhp.ac.in

CUET PG Results 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet

CUET PG Results 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet

MP To Introduce Hindi Textbooks For 2nd, 3rd & 4th Year MBBS Students

MP To Introduce Hindi Textbooks For 2nd, 3rd & 4th Year MBBS Students

Maharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday

Maharashtra: Red Alert In Palghar; Schools Closed On Friday & Saturday

Registration Begins For DU's Competency Enhancement Scheme at ces.du.ac.in

Registration Begins For DU's Competency Enhancement Scheme at ces.du.ac.in