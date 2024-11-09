 Maharashtra: Police File Cases Against 33 Headmasters In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Failing To Share Details Of Teachers For Poll Duty
The Zilla Parishad's education department had ordered schools to furnish information about teachers on a portal created by the State Election Commission last month. However, despite repeated reminders, 33 schools did not furnish details of their staff. They were issued a final letter on Wednesday, and when the information was not shared, the department acted against the headmasters, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have registered cases against headmasters of 33 schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for allegedly not sharing information about teachers who could deployed for duty during the Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said on Friday.

About The Action

The Zilla Parishad's education department had ordered schools to furnish information about teachers on a portal created by the State Election Commission last month, the official said.

However, despite repeated reminders, 33 schools did not furnish details of their staff. They were issued a final letter on Wednesday, and when the information was not shared, the department acted against the headmasters, he said.

Of these schools, 31 are in Sillod taluka, and one each were in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Soygaon talukas of the district, the official said.

He said the cases were registered under section 34 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for breach of official duty in connection with elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

