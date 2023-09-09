 Maharashtra NEET UG Registration For Round 3 Begins Today, Here's How To Apply
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Candidates can register for round 3 at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The registration process for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling CAP 3 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates can register through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Final date to apply is till tomorrow, September 10, 2023. These candidates will not be considered for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) CAP1&2 round. The fees can be paid through online mode from September 9 to September 11, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Important dates:

The general list and combined provisional state merit list for MBBS/BDS courses will be displayed on September 12, 2023.

The seat matrix will also be published on September 12, 2023.

The choice filling process for eligible candidates for CAP 3 of MBBS/BDS courses will begin on September 13 and will end on September 14, 2023.

The third selection list of MBBS/BDS courses will be declared on September 15, 2023.

The physical joining with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/ cheque at the allotted college can be done from September 16 to September 20, 2023.

