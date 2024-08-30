 Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today

The results of the first round of the undergraduate medical admissions common admission procedure (CAP) can be viewed on the official website by participants.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today | IANS

The seat allocation results for the first round of NEET UG counselling are scheduled to be released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, tomorrow, August 30. The results of the first round of the undergraduate medical admissions common admission procedure (CAP) can be viewed on the official website by participants. Between August 31 and September 4, 2024, candidates can finish the admissions process by reporting to the designated colleges.

How to check?

-To view the official webpage of the Maharashtra CET Cell, visit cetcell.mahacet.org.

-Go to the CAP 2024-2025 page by selecting the CAP tab on the home page.

-Click the link to NEET UG 2024.

-Click the link for the round 1 allocation results.

-If prompted, provide your login details.

-Following submission, check the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result.

The NEET-UG-2024 PDF seat allotment list of registered candidates for MBBS/BDS Courses (Group A) contains information about the candidate's name, gender, category, NRI status, and designated reservation, in addition to NEET All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, and CET cell online form number.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024

It is worth noting that 2,82,051 applicants from Maharashtra enrolled for NEET UG 2024 in total; 2,75,442 sat the test, with 1,42,829 passing. The CET Cell announced that the timetable for the upcoming CAP Round(s) for the BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, and B(P&O) courses will be made available later. The first round merit list includes 55,781 candidates' names.

It is recommended that candidates closely monitor the official website for the most recent information.

