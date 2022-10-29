Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional selection list for Round 1 out; here's list of documents required |

The provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 is released for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 must report to the allotted medical college by November 4, 5:30 pm. According to a statement released on the Maharashtra CAP round-1 provisional selection list, the colleges must verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidate. Candidates can have access to the provisional selection list on the official website- cetcell.net.in.

Here's a list of required documents for reporting of round 1 Maharashtra NEET UG 2022:

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Hard copy of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 application form

NEET UG 2022 result

Valid photo ID proof

Domicile Certificate

HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate to verify date of birth

Aadhar card

Medical fitness certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)