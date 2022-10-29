Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional selection list for Round 1 out; here's list of documents required

The provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 is released for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 must report to the allotted medical college by November 4, 5:30 pm. According to a statement released on the Maharashtra CAP round-1 provisional selection list, the colleges must verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidate. Candidates can have access to the provisional selection list on the official website- cetcell.net.in.
Here's a list of required documents for reporting of round 1 Maharashtra NEET UG 2022:
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card
Hard copy of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 application form
NEET UG 2022 result
Valid photo ID proof
Domicile Certificate
HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet
SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate to verify date of birth
Aadhar card
Medical fitness certificate
Caste certificate (if applicable)
PwD certificate (if applicable)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)