Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional selection list for Round 1 out; here's list of documents required

Candidates who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 round 1 must report to the allotted medical college by November 4, 5:30 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
The provisional selection list against Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 is released for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 must report to the allotted medical college by November 4, 5:30 pm. According to a statement released on the Maharashtra CAP round-1 provisional selection list, the colleges must verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidate. Candidates can have access to the provisional selection list on the official website- cetcell.net.in.

Here's a list of required documents for reporting of round 1 Maharashtra NEET UG 2022:

  • NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

  • Hard copy of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 application form

  • NEET UG 2022 result

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Domicile Certificate

  • HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet

  • SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate to verify date of birth

  • Aadhar card

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

