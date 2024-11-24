 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released; Round 1 Choice Filling To End Tomorrow
Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has published the seat matrix for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024. Following the release of the seat matrix, registered candidates can proceed with the next phase of the counselling process. The choice filing for round 1 is going to be closed tomorrow, that means the candidates will be able to submit their preferences by 25 November.

Eligible candidates can take part in the counselling by visiting the official website at medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024.

To access the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 portal, candidates must log in using their registration credentials. After logging in, they will be able to select their preferred choices for courses and colleges.

Read Also
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents
How to register?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024 website.

-Enter your password and email address or mobile number to log in.

-Select the tab for Choice Filling.

-Put the options in the order that you choose.

-After locking the preferred order, submit your selections.

Read Also
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Out For Stray Vacancy Round, Registration Ending...
Required documents

To participate in the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling, candidates must present the following documents:

Admission documents: NEET PG admit card, score/rank card, and result

Academic documents: MBBS/BDS degree certificate, internship completion certificate, and mark sheets

Registration documents: NMC-issued permanent or provisional registration certificate

Identification documents: Valid ID proof, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or passport

