Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The application process for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024 has begun as of November 23, 2024. The merit list, registered candidates, and seat matrix have all been made public by CET Cell Maharashtra. Candidates can apply for choice filling at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The choices must be turned in before November 25, 2024. November 28, 2024 is the date of the seat allocation results. The institute reporting procedure will take place from November 29 to December 3, 2024, at 5:30 PM, following the announcement of the seat allocation result. In due time, the schedule for the upcoming rounds will be made public.

How to register?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024 website.

-Enter your password and email address or mobile number to log in.

-Select the tab for Choice Filling.

-Put the options in the order that you choose.

-After locking the preferred order, submit your selections.

Required documents



To participate in the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling, candidates must present the following documents:

Admission documents: NEET PG admit card, score/rank card, and result

Academic documents: MBBS/BDS degree certificate, internship completion certificate, and mark sheets

Registration documents: NMC-issued permanent or provisional registration certificate

Identification documents: Valid ID proof, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or passport