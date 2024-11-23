 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents

Candidates can apply for choice filling at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The application process for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024 has begun as of November 23, 2024. The merit list, registered candidates, and seat matrix have all been made public by CET Cell Maharashtra. Candidates can apply for choice filling at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The choices must be turned in before November 25, 2024. November 28, 2024 is the date of the seat allocation results. The institute reporting procedure will take place from November 29 to December 3, 2024, at 5:30 PM, following the announcement of the seat allocation result. In due time, the schedule for the upcoming rounds will be made public.

How to register?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2024 website.
-Enter your password and email address or mobile number to log in.
-Select the tab for Choice Filling.
-Put the options in the order that you choose.

FPJ Shorts
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
Non-Rapid Eye Moment Sleep Can Enhance Brain Function & Improve Behavioural Performance
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly Bypoll
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video
Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video
JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!
JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!
Read Also
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming...
article-image

-After locking the preferred order, submit your selections.

Required documents


To participate in the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling, candidates must present the following documents:

Admission documents: NEET PG admit card, score/rank card, and result

Academic documents: MBBS/BDS degree certificate, internship completion certificate, and mark sheets

Registration documents: NMC-issued permanent or provisional registration certificate

Identification documents: Valid ID proof, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or passport

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!

ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024: Result Out Soon At assam.gov.in; Check Updates Here

ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024: Result Out Soon At assam.gov.in; Check Updates Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts; Check Required Documents

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration Without Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At...

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration Without Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At...

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Final Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Here!

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Final Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Here!