 Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: Counselling Round 2 Selection List Out At cetcell.net
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: Counselling Round 2 Selection List Out At cetcell.net

Candidates reporting for the admissions must make sure they carry with them all the required documents for the admission.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra CET Cell yesterday declared the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 2 selection list. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process for the postgraduate MD/ MS diploma and MDS programmes can visit the official website at at cetcell.net/PG_NEET_2021/and download the selection list.

According to the details given on the CAP round 2 selection list, selected candidates are required to report to the allotted institution from September 7 to 11, 2023. Candidates reporting for the admissions must make sure they carry with them all the required documents for the admission.

Admissions to MDS courses: NEET (MDS) 2023-NEET (PG) 2023-24

Admissions to MDS courses: NEET (MDS) 2023-NEET (PG) 2023-24 | Maharashtra CET

Admissions to MD/MS/Diploma courses: NEET (PG) 2023-24

Admissions to MD/MS/Diploma courses: NEET (PG) 2023-24 | Maharashtra CET

Steps to Check Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling CAP Round 2 Selection List:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell.

Click on the NEET PG MD/MD/ MDS section.

Click on the round 2 selection list given.

The selection list for further reference.

