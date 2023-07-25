Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply Till July 29

NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to begin the online registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling today. Candidates can apply for the state quota counselling process on cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. They can also find the link by visiting the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct link to apply

As per information available on the website, the registration cum application process will begin on July 24.

CET Cell has published last year's cut-off marks on the website which candidates can use to understand their admission chances.

As per the schedule, online registration and session apply for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B(P&O) courses have to be done by 11:59 pm on July 29.

The registration fee can be paid up to 5 pm on July 30. Scanned, colored copies of documents have to be uploaded by 11:59 pm on July 30.

The provisional merit list of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will be released on July 31, after 5:30 pm along with seat matrix for group A (MBBS/BDS) courses.

CAP round 1 selection list for MBBS and BDS will be released on August 4, 2023.

"The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course, the CET Cell said.

Steps to apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Now, go to the CAP portal and select NEET UG.

Register and get your login details.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, make payment and submit the form.

For future uses, take a printout of the final page.