Maharashtra: NEET and JEE aspirants to get financial aid from Saibaba Trust

Shirdi Saibaba temple | File (Representational)

Mumbai: The Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi is offering financial help to JEE and NEET aspirants who want to pursue their career in the respective fields but cannot afford expenses.

The Shrine trust has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from coaching Institutes for providing coaching to students at a discounted rates who are academically brilliant, but cannot afford the expenses. The trust also says that some of the students will be taught for free.

Sudhakar V Yarlagadda (principal district and sessions judge, Ahmednagar), Siddharam Salimath (IAS, Ahmednagar district collector) and Rahul Jadhav (chief executive officer of the SST) came up with this idea and have initiated the necessary steps to implement the scheme.

Rahul Jadhav, CEO, Saibaba Sansthan Trust, while speaking to mid-day, said that the temple trust is looking to offer JEE and NEET training to 1,000 students.

“Coaching classes will have to teach 800 students at a discounted price, and the remaining 200 students (100 children of temple employees and equal number of students coming from families of martyrs, physically challenged parents and economically weaker society), free of cost,” Jadhav said.

Asked what will be the criteria for the selection of students and what if there are more applicants, Jadhav said, “Initially the plan is for 1,000 students. Once the project is successful, we will increase the student strength. Even if student strength goes over 1,000, the coaching classes will have to offer training at the subsidised price mentioned while applying for the EOI.”

The trust management further made it clear that students from anywhere can apply for the coaching at low cost. “Students will have to appear for an entrance exam if the number of applicants exceeds the available seats. Those coming from outside will be provided accommodation at a discounted price by the temple management,” Jadhav added.