Maharashtra NEET 2023: 1st state Merit List Will Be Out Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET 2023: 1st state Merit List Will Be Out Today | Representational image

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to announce the 1st State Merit List for NEET 2023 today on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to check Maharashtra NEET UG merit list:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Go to the CAP portal.

Select NEET UG.

Now, open the link to check the state merit list.

Key in your credentials and login.

Check the list and save the page.

The CET Cell had revised the schedule for the first round and according to it group A candidates (MBBS/BDS) have to fill the online preference form by August 3, 6 pm.

The selection list for such candidates will be released on August 4 and they have to join physically at allotted institutions with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (up yo 5:30 pm).

Registration for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will begin on August 4.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)