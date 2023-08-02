Maharashtra NEET 2023: 1st Merit List OUT, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET 2023: 1st state Merit List OUT | Representational image

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses on August 1. Medical aspirants can check the list on the official common admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023: Provisional merit list.

Earlier the merit list was scheduled to be released on July 31, however it was re-scheduled later. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process started on Aug 1.

As per the revised schedule of the first round, candidates will have to fill their preferences online by 6 pm tomorrow, August 3.

The first-round selection list will be out on August 4, thus selected candidates will be required to join physically at allotted institutions between August 5 and 9 (up to 5:30 pm).

Candidates need to bring original documents and fees with them. Registration for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will start on August 4.

Steps to check Maharashtra NEET 1st merit list 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the CAP portal link.

Go to the NEET UG page.

Find and open the merit list link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Download the merit list and check your selection status.

