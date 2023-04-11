 Maharashtra: MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th result 2023 expected date, check here
MSBSHSE Maharashtra board conducted the Class 10 board examination from March 2 to 25, 2023, and the Class 12 board exams from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th result 2023 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for the students of Classes 10 and 12.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra board conducted the Class 10 board examination from March 2 to 25, 2023, and the Class 12 board exams from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

The notification regarding board results for Maharashtra Class 10, 12 can be released by the Board soon as per various media reports.

As per the past trends, students can expect MSBSHSE to declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 in June.

However, the board has not confirmed the same. Last year, MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on June 17, 2022, and the Class 12 result on June 8, 2022.

Therefore, it is expected that MSBSHSE will declare Maharashtra Board Result 2023 in June.

MSBSHSE will declare the board result 2023 for the students of classes 10 and 12 on their official website. Students will be able to check their respective results on the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org

