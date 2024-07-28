Maharashtra Metro Internship 2024: Students To Get Up To ₹ 25,000, Apply By July 31; Direct Link Inside

Navi Mumbai Metro | Representational image

For the academic year 2024–2025, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. is accepting applications from deserving candidates for internships in Nagpur, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Qualified applicants who would like to work as interns at Maha Metro may submit an online application by July 31, 2024. Interested candidates should apply through the official website.

According to the official Maha Metro Recruitment 2024 announcement, candidates who are chosen will receive a salary of up to Rs. 25,000 per month. The chosen applicants will work for Maha Metro for two to six months as interns. The candidates will be chosen through interviews.

There are three types of internships provided by the Maha metro drive - 1) Mandatory in Curriculum (salary - lump sum up to Rs 3,000), 2) Targeted by MMRCL - UG Students (salary - Rs 10,000 per month), 3) Targeted by MMRCL - PG engineering and management (salary - Rs 25,000 per month)

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official Maha Metro Recruitment 2024 announcement, candidates must be graduates or postgraduate students of engineering and management colleges.

Mandatory in Curriculum



A graduate or postgraduate degree from an engineering or management college is required of the candidate.

Engineering students in the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, computer science, information technology, electronics and telecommunication, intelligent transport system, and railway engineering, as well as graduate students studying journalism, law, and postgraduate management in the fields of human resources, finance, marketing, operations, and business analytics, are all represented among the participants.

Targeted by MMRCL - UG Students

Candidates should be final-year students in the following programs: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Computer, IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Intelligent Transport System, and Railway Engineering from Premier Engineering Institutes, IITs, COEP, VNIT, VJIT, SPCOE, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, and Walchand COE.



Targeted by MMRCL - PG engineering and management

Applicants should be final-year M.Tech students from IITs, COEP, VNIT, VJIT, SPCOE, and Waldand COE in the following fields: computer/IT, electronics & telecommunication, intelligent transport system, railway engineering, human resources, finance, marketing, operations, and business analytics. Postgraduate students from IIMs Management program are also eligible.