Maharashtra: MAH-BED-CET 2023 registrations begin on CET Cell website bedcet2023.mahacet.org

Mumbai: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the registration process for the admission exam for MAH-BEd-CET 2023 on March 9.
The application process for the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) entrance test will continue till March 18, according to a notice issued by the CET Cell. The candidates can apply on the portal bedcet2023.mahacet.org.
The details of admission process can be found in the information brochure provided by the CET Cell. The syllabus of the exam can be found here.
