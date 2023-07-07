 Maharashtra: Latur District's School Students Agitate Over Teachers' Shortage
The ZP-run school at Andhori village has 213 students in classes 1 to 9 but only five teachers against the sanctioned strength of ten

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
There are no teachers for English, social science, and science for some classes, they said. | Representative Image

LATUR: Students of a Zilla Parishad school in Ahmedpur tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district staged a sit-in agitation here over the shortage of teachers.

The ZP-run school at Andhori village has 213 students in classes 1 to 9 but only five teachers against the sanctioned strength of ten, said some parents during the agitation in front of the Zilla Parishad building here on Wednesday.

There are no teachers for English, social science and science for some classes, they said. "Some parents have taken their children out of the school due to this situation," said Dinesh Suryawanshi, school management committee president.

Maharashtra: Take Action Against Rural Junior Colleges in Latur, Demands Parents' Body
article-image
