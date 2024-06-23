 Maharashtra: Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls
Maharashtra: Latur Collegians Write To CM Eknath Shinde Seeking Free Higher Education For Girls

Santosh Pawar of NGO Aadhar Manuskicha, which helmed the initiative, told PTI on Sunday that 92 girls from Rajarshi Shahu College wrote postcards, which were then sent to the CM.

PTI
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Latur: Students from Latur in Maharashtra have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking free higher education for girls.

Statement Of Santosh Pawar Of Aadhar Manuskicha NGO

"During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, CM Shinde and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had indicated higher education would be made free for girls whose parents' annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh. But no official order has been issued as yet. Such a move would greatly help girls from poor families," Pawar said.

