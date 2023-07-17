 "Maharashtra is progressing ahead," Says Fadnavis After Sharad Pawar Rasing Concern Over Central Grading Index
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation"Maharashtra is progressing ahead," Says Fadnavis After Sharad Pawar Rasing Concern Over Central Grading Index

"Maharashtra is progressing ahead," Says Fadnavis After Sharad Pawar Rasing Concern Over Central Grading Index

Sharad Pawar has written to the state government expressing concern over Maharashtra's performance on the grading index.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Fadnavis stressed Maharashtra is performing well on the education front. | FPJ

Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state is progressing on various indices of education, days after NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed concern over Maharashtra's performance as per a Central grading index. Fadnavis stressed Maharashtra is performing well on the education front.

Sharad Pawar has written to the state government expressing concern over Maharashtra's performance on the grading index. “Union human resources ministry has released Performance Grading Index 2.0 which shows Maharashtra has slid from the second position to the seventh one. It is very unfortunate that Maharashtra has failed on improving the quality of education,” Pawar stated.

When asked about the issue, Fadnavis said, “The valuation system has used 10 grades. In the first five grades, no state has secured a place. Punjab and Chandigarh are in the sixth grade and Maharashtra is in the seventh one. It means Maharashtra is actually in the second position.”

"Excluding Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Maharashtra is progressing ahead. The situation is not that Maharashtra has slid on these fronts,” he said and claimed a survey for the same was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (government). "But who was in power is not important,” Fadnavis added.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Raut Rants About Diplomacy, Dishonesty; Calls Fadnavis, Shinde 'Liars'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fees due: School ‘Withheld’ SSC Result And Leaving Certificate For Over Two Years

Fees due: School ‘Withheld’ SSC Result And Leaving Certificate For Over Two Years

"Maharashtra is progressing ahead," Says Fadnavis After Sharad Pawar Rasing Concern Over Central...

Coimbatore: School Education Department In District Records A Hike In Student Enrolment

Coimbatore: School Education Department In District Records A Hike In Student Enrolment

Delhi Schools Along Yamuna Border To Remain Closed Until July 18, Announces Authorities

Delhi Schools Along Yamuna Border To Remain Closed Until July 18, Announces Authorities

Punjab Government Introduces Bus Service for Girls Attending Government Schools

Punjab Government Introduces Bus Service for Girls Attending Government Schools