Maharashtra HSC results to be announced tomorrow at 1 pm, says Varsha Gaikwad

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

Maharashtra HSC 2022 result: Result of Higher Secondary Certificate class 12 examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will be announced tomorrow at 1 pm online, says State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad.

Click here for where to check the Maharashtra HSC class 12 result.

article-image

