Maharashtra HSC results to be announced tomorrow at 1 pm, says Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

Maharashtra HSC 2022 result: Result of Higher Secondary Certificate class 12 examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will be announced tomorrow at 1 pm online, says State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad.

Click here for where to check the Maharashtra HSC class 12 result.

Read Also Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check