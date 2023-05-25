Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out; how to check individual scorecards, websites

Representational image |

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announcing the class 12 HSC results at mahresult.nic.in, students can now access their individual scorecards which they can download and take a printout for further use.

Around 14,16,371 students appeared for Maharashtra HSC 2023, with 12,92,468 candidates having passed the exam.

The overall pass percentage from the class 12 results stands at 91.25% with girls having a better performance at 93.73% compared to 89.14% for boys.

How to check MSBSHSE Class 12 results for individual scorecards

Go to the official website mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Click on HSC Result 2023

Enter login credentials, i.e. your roll number, mother's name

Once you login, make sure you check your marks

It's advised that students take a printout of the result page as well

List of alternate websites for students to check HSC Class 12 results

If mahresult.nic.in is not proving to be accessible for the students, they can check out mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Students can also access direct link here - HSC Results 2023

Maharashtra HSC results link was activated at 2 PM.