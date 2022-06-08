e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Drop In Pass Percentage this year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Drop In Pass Percentage this year | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education's Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, 94.22 percent of students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams passed the exam. At 1 p.m., the MSBSHSE Class 12 result link will be activated.

This year, a total of 94.22 percent of pupils passed the HSC, Class 12 exam. The pass rate decreased by 5.41 percent from the previous year. The overall pass rate for the HSC exam was 99.63 percent last year.

article-image

