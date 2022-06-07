Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, check pass percentage from previous years here | IStock images

Tomorrow, June 8, 2022, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results. The state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad confirmed the 12th HSC result 2022 date and time, saying that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 1 PM.

Over 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC board exams this year, which were held between March and April. The MSBSHSE cancelled the HSC exams in 2021, and all students were promoted based on the internal evaluation policy. A few papers were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass percentage for the HSC exam in 2021 was 99.63 percent. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45%, the Arts stream was 99.83%, and the Commerce stream was 99.91%. In 2020, the pass percentage was 90.66 percent.