 Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results expected tomorrow! Check details
Nearly 1.4 million lakh students appeared for the HSC examination held from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state for students across all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2023 | File

Mumbai: As per media reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results tomorrow on May 25, at 2 pm. The board is yet to announce the result date and time officially.

Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

With CBSE and ICSE Class 12 results taking a slight dip, Mumbai colleges expect admission cutoffs to go lower this year.

Steps To Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2023:

  • Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

  • In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.

  • Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

  • Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

