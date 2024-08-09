 Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Psychiatrist Counsellors At Medical Colleges To Help Students Suffering From Depression, Anxiety
The two counsellors will be appointed on contract basis and will be offered Rs 30,000 per month initially, the order says.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Representative pic |

Mumbai: The government will appoint two psychiatrist counsellors at each state-run medical college to help students suffering from depression and other mental issues.

The Medical Education Department has approved a plan submitted by the commissioner, medical education, who supervises the administrative affairs of the medical colleges across the state.

Depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are on the rise among students. A timely diagnosis coupled with counselling sessions and treatment will help the student deal with such issues, the state order says.

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik
Now, a three-member committee comprising professor psychology, associate professor psychology and a superintendent will take timely review of the mechanism being developed on the subject. The committee will oversee the problems in each institute apart from devising annual programmes, including a dedicated helpline, guidance by renowned experts, lectures, dialogue sessions between the students and teachers, etc.

