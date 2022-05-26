Maharashtra Govt signs MOU with BYJU’s, educational services to be provided to BMC students for free

Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray sits alongside the Founder of BYJUs, Byju Raveendran | Twitter/@AUThackeray

The Department of Education in Maharashtra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with BYJUs at the World Education Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which aims to provide modern education to the students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The agreement focuses on making BYJU’s learning app and other services free to BMC students while also providing training to the teachers who are constantly imparting knowledge in government schools.

On the occasion of this MoU, the Minister of Tourism and Environment of the State of Maharashtra and the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Industry and Mining Shri. Subhash Desai, Additional Chief Secretary Shri. Ashish Singh and Shri. Baiju Ravindran was present in Davos, while Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, Joint Commissioner (Education) Ajit Kumbhar had participated in the program through the digital medium, according to the education department of BMC.

Rejoicing the signing of the agreement, Aaditya Thackeray sent out a tweet as well. “ A very imp MoU and initiation of work in the field of education for Govt schools of Maharashtra and schools of @mybmc with @BYJUS. CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji has been a keen promoter of Edu tech for a decade now, this partnership will take it further. Equality in Quality Education,” said Thackeray on Twitter.