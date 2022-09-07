Maharashtra Govt sets up committee to suggest steps to increase success rate of tribal candidates in competitive exams

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

In a serious bid to increase the number of tribal candidates in various competitive examinations and the rate of cracking these exams by them, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday set up a five-member committee headed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s former chairman Madhukar Kokate.

The committee’s mandate is to recommend measures for increasing the number of tribal candidates appearing for competitive exams and also steps to make result-oriented training for such candidates so that a large number of them will successfully clear these exams. Besides, the committee will also recommend steps to change the existing training modules. The government’s announcement came after newly appointed tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit held the department's review, especially the low rate of tribal students becoming eligible for appearing and cracking competitive exams.

According to the government resolution issued today by the tribal development department desk officer Prakash Vaje, the committee will study the coaching conducted. by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute for various competitive exams and suggest steps so that the number of tribal candidates, after passing such competitive exams, in government and semi-government jobs will increase substantially.

Further, the committee will also give its opinion on the establishment of a separate academy for the tribal candidate to provide training for various competitive exams.

The state-tribal department has admitted that complete change in training is needed as the success rate of tribal candidates in central, state government civil services and other competitive exams were very low compared to candidates from other social groups. The department has attributed the low success rate to tribal candidates residing in remote areas with limited finances. Despite such odds, the tribal students followed education but could not qualify for competitive exams for want of proper training.