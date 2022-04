Maharashtra Government has declared summer vacation for students of classes 1-9 and 11th from 2nd May to 12th June. Schools will reopen on 13th June.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:19 PM IST