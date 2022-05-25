Maharashtra Government to upgrade Anganwadis in state, signs MoU with Lighthouse learning | IStock images

Mumbai:The Maharashtra Government's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has signed an MoU with Lighthouse Learning Group (previously known as EuroKids International) to implement Project Adarsh Anganwadi.



It aims to transform some existing Anganwadis, expand their infrastructure, introduce high-quality content, curriculum, and teaching aids, and hold several training sessions to improve the staff's skills. This project would commence from Mumbai city and would be taken to other major parts of Maharashtra. Lighthouse learning will also help to ensure that each Anganwadi has hygienic and safe surroundings for children to play and learn in.



While signing the MOU, Advocate Smt. Yashomati Thakur, Minister, Women, and Child Development said, “We will start with revamping a few existing Anganwadis in Mumbai immediately. We look forward to this initiative in other parts of Maharashtra so that every child will soon have access to safe and hygienic centres to study and play in.”

“We are delighted to support the Maharashtra Government’s mission to develop quality Anganwadis under the Project Adarsh Anganwadi," Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO of Lighthouse Learning. "Our vision is to support and upgrade one Anganwadi for each Pre-School we have in the state. It is our privilege to partner with the ministry of WCD and looks forward to deeper collaborations in the future,” he added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Women and Child Development, Adv Yashomati Thakur, and other department officials. This was attended by Mr. Prajodh Rajan (Co-founder and Group CEO), Mr. KVS Seshasai (CEO), Dr. Anita Madan, and Tushar Shrotri.