 Maharashtra: Government-Run Medical Colleges to Have Yoga Centres
Maharashtra: Government-Run Medical Colleges to Have Yoga Centres

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan made the announcement at a function to mark International Yoga Day here.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai:  Yoga centres will be established at all state-run medical colleges in Maharashtra, the government said on Wednesday.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan made the announcement at a function to mark International Yoga Day here.

"All government-run medical colleges including alopathy, homeopathy, ayurvedic and others will have dedicated Yoga centres. We will also appoint Yoga experts in these colleges," the BJP leader said.

The staff as well as patients receiving treatment in hospitals attached to these colleges will benefit from these centres, he said.

