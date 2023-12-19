 Maharashtra Government Proposes Later School Start Times for Young Students
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has proposed a notable change in school start times for students up to 2nd grade, suggesting a commencement after 9 am. To lead this effort, the government has formed a team of experts responsible for making suggestions. The reasoning behind this suggestion stems from the belief that children need sufficient sleep and shouldn't be compelled to sleep early.

Deepak Kesarkar, the State School Education Minister, stressed that the government would decide based on the committee's recommendations, aiming for implementation in the upcoming academic year. This decision comes after a suggestion from Governor Ramesh Bais, prompting a reevaluation of school schedules.

Minister Kesarkar highlighted that this initiative primarily targets early education levels, including nursery, junior KG, senior KG, Class 1, and Class 2. The aim is to ensure that students aren't required to wake up excessively early, prioritizing their need for adequate sleep. The expert committee, which includes pediatricians, is responsible for proposing necessary steps to achieve this objective.

Governor Bais emphasized the shift in sleeping patterns, especially among children who stay awake late but still have to rise early for school. Urging for a revision in school timings, he called upon the state government to seriously consider the proposal.

While acknowledging the raised concerns, Minister Kesarkar stressed the need for thoughtful consideration. Adjusting the timings from 7 am to 9 am would enable children to get sufficient sleep, a decision that would apply to all schools across boards in the upcoming academic year.

