Maharashtra: FYJC First Merit List Released on 11thadmission.org.in. ; Details Here

The first merit lists for the academic year 2023-24 released by the top Mumbai colleges show anywhere between 1% and 7% increase in the cut-off percentages for the Commerce and Arts courses. | Pixabay

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) 1st merit list has released today i.e June 21 by School Education and Sports Department. Candidates who are eligible can now check the official website - 11thadmission.org.in. Students can also download the allotment list for First Year Junior College.

Following that, the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) facilitated online admission for junior colleges, encompassing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This also includes Panvel, Vasai, and Bhiwandi, offering more than 370,000 seats.

Steps to check the Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2023:

1. Visit the official website at 11thadmission.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for a specific region available.

3. A new page will open, click on the allotment list link on the taskbar

4. Enter the required credentials and click on submit

5. The FYJC allotment result list will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the same and get its printout for further use.

In order to confirm the shortlisted, candidates must confirm their seats from June 21 to June 24, 2023, from the official website.