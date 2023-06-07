 Maharashtra: Failure Party Organised in Sambhaji Nagar For Class 12th Students
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Commissioner, G Shrikant (L) | Representational Pic

The Municipal Commissioner of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, G Shrikant organised a party for the students of Class 12th who failed in the recently declared Maharashtra HSC or class 12th Results 2023. The event was organised at the Dharmaveer Sambhaji School in CIDCO colony and was attended by both girls and boys.

According to the Marathi Daily Lokmat, The Failure Party was meant for the students who were disheartened by their Results in the HSC exam conducted this year. The report says Students should not choose the wrong path due to failing an exam, Also one should not mean that everything is over.

The Municipal Commissioner said that students who have failed, should dust off their pants and be ready for the next battle with much more vigour this way they can improve their results and leave the bad memories behind their backs,

The Party was also attended by some famous and respectable people across the state and they guided students who failed in the exam. Students too shared their thoughts on this occasion.

The Municipal Commissioner organised this party to encourage them and not let negative thoughts surround their mind. They were told to labour hard to fare better next time. On this occasion, deputy municipal Commissioner Nita Gaikwad guided students present over there. 

Students who participated in this party said that they are very happy to attend this party and said that next time they will be better prepared for this battle and will pass the examination with flying colours.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results saw a dip in pass percentage which was recorded at 91.25% as compared to last year's 94.22%.

Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to the 93.29% scored by boys. Konkan Division scores highest marks, Mumbai Division remains lowest alike last year.

