Maharashtra: Examination Council To Issue Digital Certificates, To Withstand Fake Ones

Recently, the Maharashtra State Examination Council have issued digital certificates owing to the rise of fake passing certificates. This is with respect to several exams such as Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Typing conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council coming to the light.

The digital certificates will include a digital signature and QR code, ensuring authenticity and facilitating cost savings for the examination board. To upscale the process of verification, QR code will play a crucial role. All the certificates issued by the examination council will be validates online only through QR codes. This is applicable by concerned organizations as well as officers.

In February, 62,706 students appeared for the government commerce certificate examination. This included typing and shorthand exams. Among these students, certificates will be made available to respective institutions in digital format via institution login, with the digital signature of the Commissioner. Following that, digital certificates and mark sheets will also be provided for all exams conducted by the Examination Council.

Given that, now certificates and mark sheets are being distributed to institutions through the institution login system. However, for upcoming exams - certificates will be sent to candidates’ email addresses by collecting their email IDs, mobile numbers, and Aadhaar numbers.

This significant change into digital certificates will bring faster processing and it will be received within 15 days of examination result, unlike the previous times.

This change of action will withstanding certificates malpractices, keeping in view of previous instances. With the permanent availability of student certificates on the website, separate verification will no longer be necessary. The implementation of digital certificates and mark sheets will also reduce costs associated with printing, transportation, and sending certificates in the traditional offline method.

