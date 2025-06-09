Maharashtra Teachers Demand Written Rollback Of 3-Language Policy From Class 1

Maharashtra Educators Urge GR To Roll Back 3-Language Policy From Class 1 | Representative Image

Educators across Maharashtra have urged the state government to formally withdraw its proposal to introduce a third language from Class 1, calling for an immediate Government Resolution (GR) to that effect.

Sushil Shejule, Coordinator of the Marathi School Management Association, told the FPJ, “We are not against Hindi or any other language. Our opposition is specifically to the introduction of a third language from Class 1. Over 11,000 people have voiced their concerns through a Google form. While School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has assured that the decision is being rolled back, the absence of a formal Government Resolution raises doubts. The three-language policy was originally formalised through a GR—so why hasn’t it been officially withdrawn?”

“There’s a genuine concern that the policy might quietly be reintroduced. Children already begin learning Hindi from Class 5, and expecting them to start from Class 1 is simply unrealistic. The fact that Hindi textbooks have already been printed only deepens our apprehension. We are worried that despite assurances, the policy might still go into effect. That’s why we are demanding a clear GR stating that the three-language policy will not be implemented,” Shejule added.

In a joint representation by as many as 23 educational institutions and associations submitted to School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Sunday, concerns have been over recent government announcements and policy directions that, they argue, have created widespread confusion and unrest. The letter highlights that introducing subjects such as 'military education' and early exposure to a third language at the pre-primary and primary levels are developmentally inappropriate and not supported by educational research or consultation with experts.

The signatories, which include the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, senior educationist Ramesh Panse, the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Principals’ Federation, and other academic and civil society organisations, also called for more transparency in policymaking and adherence to expert guidance. They have criticised the state’s recent moves as authoritarian and lacking educational merit.

“Patriotic education and military-style training are not suitable for children as young as those in Class 1 or 2. At that age, they are not developmentally ready to understand concepts like national duty or military discipline,” the statement reads. “Such decisions, when made without consulting pedagogical experts, erode the credibility of the education system.”

The group has demanded that the state government issue a clear written order ensuring that no third language will be introduced before Class 5, as per earlier practice. They also called for the withdrawal of policies perceived as promoting a centralised, militaristic approach to early education.