Maharashtra education department delegation visits Punjab govt schools

Mumbai: To get first-hand information about the functioning of government schools, a high-level delegation of the Maharashtra education department visited several schools across Punjab, said an official statement.

"On the direction of Education Minister of Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar, this delegation led by Secretary School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra Ranjit Singh Deol visited Government Primary School Naraingarh Jhunghian and Government Model Senior Secondary School Phase 3B1 and Meritorious School Mohali," a Punjab government statement said.

During their visit, the delegation gathered information about school infrastructure, free education for children, free uniforms, smart classrooms, and best practices for teaching and learning. They also visited science laboratories and libraries, it said.

The delegation also gathered information about scholarships for children under various scholarship schemes, mid-day meal programme, playgrounds, supplementary study materials, admission process of students, grading of schools, various mobile apps used for students, and other activities related to teaching.

They also saw attractive and colourful teaching aids prepared by the teachers for inclusive teaching, the statement said.

After the visit, the delegation also called on Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Punjab.

Talwar informed the delegation about the organisational structure of the Punjab School Education department, teacher training programmes, teacher recruitment process, smart school policy, online teacher transfer policy, sports policy and several other important aspects.