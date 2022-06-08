Maharashtra Edu Minister Varsha Gaikwad congratulates HSC students, says results higher despite ‘vested interests’

Minister of School Education Department of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad |

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, congratulated students who passed HSC board examinations in the state on Twitter.

“I am happy to note that this time 94.22% students have passed the state board exams,” said Varsha Gaikwad, who further appreciated students who have come out with ‘flying colours in this exam as this was a time of challenges and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic’. Gaikwad also pointed out that the results were 3.56 % higher than last year, despite the confusion created among students by ‘vested interests’.

“This has only been possible because of the amazing grit and hard work of our students. I would also like to thank the parents for supporting their children and us during this time. Also a special thanks to our teachers, staff and state board officials,” Gaikwad added.

Gaikwad also requested students, who are disappointed with the results, to not be discouraged due to the opportunities available in the future.

As per Maharashtra State Board, 94.22% of students have passed the exam in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. While Konkan division has recorded the best pass percentage – 97.21%, Mumbai has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 90.91%.

Here’s how to check the results :

Search the official Maharashtra result website, mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra 12th result 2022 link will be visible on the home screens. Clicking on the link will lead to a new web page.

Enter the roll number and your mother’s name in the given space.

Click on the submit button.

The Maharashtra board HSC results 2022 will be visible on the screen.

Check the result, students can take a printout for future reference.