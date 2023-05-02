Maharashtra: Despite failing, SC students studying abroad to continue getting state scholarship

In a relief to scheduled caste (SC) students studying at foreign universities on the state's scholarship, the government won't hold the aid money for the students despite failing a semester. | Pixabay

In a letter to the state social welfare commissioner, the government has relaxed one of the conditions for receiving the Rajrashi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship for Foreign Education that required the beneficiaries to pass each exam of their course and submit their mark sheets and progress reports every semester.

However, if the students continue to perform poorly in subsequent exams, they will have to return the scholarship money with a 16% interest, read the letter. The students are required to give an undertaking saying that they will clear the future tests.

The scholarship is provided every year to 75 SC students pursuing post-graduation courses and PhD at the top 300 overseas universities according to Quacquarelli Symonds rankings. The state bears most of the expenses of the beneficiaries including tuition fees, accommodation, traveling and other academic needs.

However, due to the mandatory passing criteria, many students who fail even a single subject in a semester examination were denied the subsequent installment of scholarship money, which puts them in a financially precarious situation.

"We face a lot of challenges when we go abroad to study starting with opening a bank account. When the academic year starts in October, the weather turns extremely cold. Within months we take our first exam in the month of January. It becomes very difficult to manage if the money is withheld," said a beneficiary of the state's aid from Solapur who recently completed his master's in engineering from Imperial College London.

Pravin Nikam, Founder, Samata Centre, a Pune-based organisation that helps marginalised students apply at prestigious institutes, has welcomed the decision.

"It's the state's responsibility to take care of the marginalised students availing this prestigious scholarship, as they don't have much support in the foreign land. Often the first installment of money isn't provided to students until December. If they don't get the money for even a few months, it becomes difficult to survive considering the high cost of living. In the absence of any help, many students face mental stress," he said



Nikam also suggested that the state should assess the students at the end of each academic year, instead of demanding their progress report every semester. "If a student fails in a subject, they are allowed to take a retest at the end of the year. Hence, the government should consider this remedy offered to the students by the university and continue providing the aid," he said.