 Maharashtra: College student allegedly died by suicide due to 'fear of acceptance' over homosexuality
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: College student allegedly died by suicide due to 'fear of acceptance' over homosexuality

Maharashtra: College student allegedly died by suicide due to 'fear of acceptance' over homosexuality

The victim, in a suicide note, revealed that she was homosexual and feared that she would not be accepted by society, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
College student died by suicide in Nagpur | Representative Image

Nagpur:  An 18-year-old girl died by hanging herself in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The victim, in a suicide note, revealed that she was homosexual and feared that she would not be accepted by society, an official said.

The incident took place under Gittikhadan area on Sunday, when the victim, a college student, was alone at home and hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a rope, he said.

Read Also
Andhra shocker: Nine students die by suicide after state releases intermediate exam results
article-image

The girl's parents discovered her body on returning home and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Contact: 9820466726

Contact: 9820466726 | AASRA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana results 2023: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result releasing tomorrow at examresults.ts.nic.in

Telangana results 2023: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result releasing tomorrow at examresults.ts.nic.in

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Apply online at bankofbaroda.in for 157 posts

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Apply online at bankofbaroda.in for 157 posts

JEE-NEET student association sounds alarm on increasing suicides among MBBS aspirants

JEE-NEET student association sounds alarm on increasing suicides among MBBS aspirants

Gujarat: ACB nabs education officer for taking bribe from teacher seeking transfer

Gujarat: ACB nabs education officer for taking bribe from teacher seeking transfer

Maharashtra: College student allegedly died by suicide due to 'fear of acceptance' over...

Maharashtra: College student allegedly died by suicide due to 'fear of acceptance' over...