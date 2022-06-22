Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s love for photography flourished at this institution

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Uddhav Thackeray, the current chief Minister of Maharashtra and the President of Shiv Sena, is also known for being an avid photographer and a published author.

As a professional photographer, Uddhav Thackeray’s works have appeared in various magazines and exhibitions.

The 61-year-old also has two photo books to his credit, namely ‘Maharashtra Desh’ (2010) and Pahava Vitthal.

Uddhav Thackeray honed his love for photography into a permanent skill at Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai. Thackeray, who did his schooling from Balmohan Vidyamandir, chose photography as his main subject at J.J. Institute.

Maharashtra CM Thackeray is currently in the midst of a political storm with cabinet minister and Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde, leaving Mumbai on Monday night with 21 MLAs from the party. In an address live-streamed on Facebook, Thackeray said he is ready to resign anytime only if disgruntled MLAs from Shiv Sena don’t want him as Chief Minister.