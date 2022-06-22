e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s love for photography flourished at this institution

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Uddhav Thackeray, the current chief Minister of Maharashtra and the President of Shiv Sena, is also known for being an avid photographer and a published author.

As a professional photographer, Uddhav Thackeray’s works have appeared in various magazines and exhibitions.

The 61-year-old also has two photo books to his credit, namely ‘Maharashtra Desh’ (2010) and Pahava Vitthal.

Uddhav Thackeray honed his love for photography into a permanent skill at Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai. Thackeray, who did his schooling from Balmohan Vidyamandir, chose photography as his main subject at J.J. Institute.

Maharashtra CM Thackeray is currently in the midst of a political storm with cabinet minister and Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde, leaving Mumbai on Monday night with 21 MLAs from the party. In an address live-streamed on Facebook, Thackeray said he is ready to resign anytime only if disgruntled MLAs from Shiv Sena don’t want him as Chief Minister.

Read Also
Nupur Sharma, suspended Spokesperson of BJP, did her Master in Law from this UK University
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s love for photography flourished at this institution

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: While Congress, NCP getting stronger, Sena getting...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: While Congress, NCP getting stronger, Sena getting...

Make rebel Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray: Report

Make rebel Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray: Report

Mumbai: Narayan Rane challenges BMC demolition order before HC

Mumbai: Narayan Rane challenges BMC demolition order before HC

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is not staking claim to form govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is not staking claim to form govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb...

Watch video: CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out to greet his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief...

Watch video: CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out to greet his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief...