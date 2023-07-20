 Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating
e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with a classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.

PTI | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

A case was registered on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences | IANS
A case was registered on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences | IANS
Advertisement

Aurangabad: An 11-year-old student of Class V in a school in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has died allegedly after a beating from classmates, a police official said on Thursday.

The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.

"He narrated the incident to his parents on July 10, who took him to a doctor in nearby Abdimandi village the next day. He died on July 13 while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital here," the official said.

A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences, he said, adding that further probe into the matter was underway.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Aurangabad Civic school students See Live Telecast Of Chandrayaan-3 Launch Maharashtra: Aurangabad Civic school students See Live Telecast Of Chandrayaan-3 Launch

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with a classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
A case was registered on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences | IANS

Aurangabad: An 11-year-old student of Class V in a school in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has died allegedly after a beating from classmates, a police official said on Thursday.

The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.

"He narrated the incident to his parents on July 10, who took him to a doctor in nearby Abdimandi village the next day. He died on July 13 while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital here," the official said.

A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence and other offences, he said, adding that further probe into the matter was underway.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Aurangabad Civic school students See Live Telecast Of Chandrayaan-3 Launch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

Maharashtra: Class 5 Student Dies After Being Hit By Classmates Over Seating

Global Challenge Launched Ahead Of COP28: High School Students, Teachers Unite To Tackle Climate...

Global Challenge Launched Ahead Of COP28: High School Students, Teachers Unite To Tackle Climate...

GPT- 4 Powered AI: Scaler Introduces Teaching Assistant To Enhance Learning Experience

GPT- 4 Powered AI: Scaler Introduces Teaching Assistant To Enhance Learning Experience

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Allows Indians To Change Nationality To NRI

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Allows Indians To Change Nationality To NRI

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here