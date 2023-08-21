 Maharashtra: Class 11 Student Loses Life In Latur District River Drowning
The incident took place at Gunjarga village of Nilanga tehsil in the afternoon, an official said. Shyam Venkatrao Jadhav, a Class 11 student, went for a swim in the river and drowned, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Latur: An 18-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Terna river in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Gunjarga village of Nilanga tehsil in the afternoon, an official said.

Shyam Venkatrao Jadhav, a Class 11 student, went for a swim in the river and drowned, he said.

The police had launched a search operation for the body, but later suspended the same due to poor light, the official said. 

A team from the disaster management cell will resume the search on Monday, tehsildar Usha Shrangare said.

