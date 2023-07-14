Maharashtra: Civic Schools In Aurangabad Live Telecasted Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Chandrayaan-3 Launch | File

Aurangabad: Students from civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad was shown the live telecast of the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday (July 14), said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited

It was shown to create interest in science. Announcing the countdown for the lunar expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said in a social media post, LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch today (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced.

During the launch, the students were also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said.

Today’s launch follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Read Also Chandrayan-3 Launch Likely On July 13

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)