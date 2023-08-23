Maharashtra: City Schools To Host Live Telecast Of Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown To Inspire Students 

The whole world is waiting with bated breath eyeing Chandrayaan-3 as it closes in on its destination. Reports have been trickling from far and wide about prayers being held for the soft landing on the Moon's south pole to be a success.

Caught up in the Chandrayaan-3 fever in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Assam the governments have asked schools to screen the live telecast for students. Not to be outdone, some city schools have also arranged live streaming sessions for their students today.

While many schools have instructed students and parents to watch the live transmission from home, only a handful schools have made special arrangements for live streaming of ISRO's mission's soft landing Chandrayaan-3.

Urdu High School to hold screening

While the landing is scheduled at around 6.04pm, the screening has been organized in a graded way by the National Urdu High School & Junior College in Kalyan West. All students and staff have been invited for the screening. Students who won't be able to attend because of the distance have been directed to watch at home and share pictures.

The principal of the school, Khan Abdullah Zakirullah, stated, "We are screening this for students to understand the Chandrayaan landing and develop some interest. This will be a grade program because it is also the ISRO's 'Golden Jubilee' milestone, and we want to make pupils aware of it."

Don Bosco to have live streaming

Along with Don Bosco school in Borivali, the Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort will also have the live streaming at their campuses for senior students.

Fr. Flovi D'Souza, Principal, of Don Bosco school in Borivali said, "We have made necessary arrangements in the schools for live streaming of soft landing of ISRO’s mission Chandrayaan-3 for students. They had done live streaming at the time of the launch last month and will do the same at the time of its soft landing." He added that students will come back to the school at 5 pm to see the landing.

'Students will be inspired when they watch it live'

The principal of Tilak Nagar Mumbai Public School in Mumbai has encouraged primary students whose school day ends at 2 p.m. to watch it at home. "We have sent the links to every parent and made it mandatory for students to watch the live telecast at home. We've also asked the parents to send us pictures," he stated.

“When young students will watch it live, they will also feel inspired and it will also boost their self-confidence," he added.

India will become the fourth nation to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

