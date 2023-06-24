Maharashtra: CET Cell to Start BE/BTech CAP Registration Today; Details here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will today (June 24, 20223) begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate engineering courses (BE/BTech). | Representative image

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will today (June 24, 20223) begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate engineering courses (BE/BTech).

The candidates will have to register themselves at the CET Cell website fe2023.mahacet.org till 5 PM on July 3. The submitted documents will simultaneously be verified by the authorities. The CET Cell on Friday issued a notice with details about the application and verification process.

In the MHT CET 2023, a total 28 students have scored 100 percentile. 14 each from PCM and PCB group.

This year over 6.36 lakh students registered for the MHT CET exam 2023.

Total number of candidates registered for examination – 6,36,089

Total number of candidates appeared for examination – 5,91,130

Overall percentage of attendance :- 92.93%

Over 2.77 lakh students appeared for PCB group

For PCB group total no of candidate registered – 3,03,048

For PCB Group total no of candidate appeared – 2,77,400

Over 3.33 lakh students registered for PCM group

Total number of candidates registered for PCM group– 3,33,041

Total number of candidates appeared for PCM group – 3,13,730