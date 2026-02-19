Maharashtra CET Cell 2026: Registration For MAH–MBA/MMS And MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) Ends Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to close the registration window tomorrow, i.e., February 20, 2026, for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026. Those candidates interested in applying for the pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses can apply by visiting the official website at .
Candidates can complete the registration form by adding the academic details, personal details, and educational details.
MHT CET Exam 2026: Tentative Exam Dates
Candidates can check out the tentative exam dates mentioned in the notification below:
MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 -
1st Attempt: 6th April, 2026 to 8th April, 2026
2nd Attempt: 9th May 2026
MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 -
1st Attempt: 11th April, 2026 to 26th April, 2026
2nd Attempt: 10th May, 2026 to 17th May, 2026
MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?
Candidates can follow the steps below to registrar for the MHT CET Exam 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website at
Step 2: Click on the CET Application link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now add your educational details, personal details, and required documents in the registration portal
Step 4: After registration, go to the DigiLocker to authenticate the Aadhaar and APAAR ID.
Step 5: Complete the MHT CET application form by entering your login information, including your email address and password.
Step 6: Upload the necessary files and choose the desired exam cities and dates.
Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer for future use.
MHT CET Exam 2026: Application Fees
Candidates can check out the application fees:
General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600
Reserved Category - Rs 2000