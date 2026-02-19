 Maharashtra CET Cell 2026: Registration For MAH–MBA/MMS And MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) Ends Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Direct Link To Apply Here
Maharashtra CET Cell 2026: Registration For MAH–MBA/MMS And MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) Ends Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to close the registration window tomorrow, i.e., February 20, 2026, for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026. Those candidates interested in applying for the pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses can apply by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can complete the registration form by adding the academic details, personal details, and educational details. 

Check the Official Notification Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the tentative exam dates mentioned in the notification below:

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 6th April, 2026 to 8th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 9th May 2026

MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 11th April, 2026 to 26th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 10th May, 2026 to 17th May, 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can follow  the steps below to registrar for the MHT CET Exam 2026.  

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CET Application link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Now add your educational details, personal details, and required documents in the registration portal

Step 4: After registration, go to the DigiLocker to authenticate the Aadhaar and APAAR ID.

Step 5: Complete the MHT CET application form by entering your login information, including your email address and password.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files and choose the desired exam cities and dates.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer for future use. 

MHT CET Exam 2026: Application Fees

Candidates can check out the application fees:

General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600

Reserved Category - Rs 2000

