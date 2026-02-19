Maharashtra CET Cell 2026: Registration For MAH–MBA/MMS And MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) Ends Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to close the registration window tomorrow, i.e., February 20, 2026, for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026. Those candidates interested in applying for the pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses can apply by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org .

Candidates can complete the registration form by adding the academic details, personal details, and educational details.

Check the Official Notification Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the tentative exam dates mentioned in the notification below:

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 6th April, 2026 to 8th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 9th May 2026

MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 11th April, 2026 to 26th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 10th May, 2026 to 17th May, 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can follow the steps below to registrar for the MHT CET Exam 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CET Application link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now add your educational details, personal details, and required documents in the registration portal

Step 4: After registration, go to the DigiLocker to authenticate the Aadhaar and APAAR ID.

Step 5: Complete the MHT CET application form by entering your login information, including your email address and password.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files and choose the desired exam cities and dates.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer for future use.

MHT CET Exam 2026: Application Fees

Candidates can check out the application fees:

General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600

Reserved Category - Rs 2000