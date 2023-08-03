Maharashtra CAP Registration 2023 Closes Today at cetcell.mahacet.orgl, Check Courses Here

Maharashtra CAP 2023 Registration Ends Today | Representational pic

The Common Admission Process (CAP) registration for the BPEd, BEd, MPEd, MEd, BEd-MEd, and 3 -year LLB programmes will be concluded today, August 3 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Interested candidates who have not applied can do it through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CAP registration process is for candidates seeking admission to the above listed programmes in Maharashtra. Applicants need to complete their applications and ensure all necessary documents are uploaded as per the guidelines provided.

The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification team is on August 6.

For Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), FNS and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) categories candidates the e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application is on August 10.

Steps to apply for Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP)

Candidates need to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the registration link and complete the process.

After successful registration, candidates can log in to their accounts using the provided credentials.

Candidates should then complete the application form with accurate academic details, category information, and other required information.

The next step is to upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including educational certificates, passport-sized photograph, and signature, as per the specified guidelines.