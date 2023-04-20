 Maharashtra Cabinet approves 4% promotion quota for differently-abled employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Cabinet approves 4% promotion quota for differently-abled employees

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 4% promotion quota for differently-abled employees

Maharashtra: Women belonging to open, backward categories need not produce non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under open category.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cabinet makes major announcement for women, disabled employees | Representative image

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a four percent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service.

 In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the decision for the divyang reservation in promotion was taken at the Cabinet meeting.

This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government. The Cabinet also decided that women belonging to the Open and the backward categories need not produce the non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under the Open category.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to bring 30 percent of agriculture feeders under solar energy as part of the 'Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme' to ensure uninterrupted and sustainable power supply for agriculture pumps.

Read Also
Maharashtra: More Maratha students to benefit from state's civil service coaching scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kota: NEET aspirant from Bihar rescued after multiple suicide attempts

Kota: NEET aspirant from Bihar rescued after multiple suicide attempts

Study reveals South Asians in UK with darker skin face insults, bullying from kin

Study reveals South Asians in UK with darker skin face insults, bullying from kin

Himachal Pradesh University should focus on ecological problems in region: President Murmu

Himachal Pradesh University should focus on ecological problems in region: President Murmu

Earn & Learn: HEIs to provide part-time jobs to economically weaker students

Earn & Learn: HEIs to provide part-time jobs to economically weaker students

Jharkhand bandh: Students’ bodies hit streets demanding 100% reservation in jobs for locals

Jharkhand bandh: Students’ bodies hit streets demanding 100% reservation in jobs for locals